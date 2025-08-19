Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset with Taylor Swift for ruining Duchess's surprising news with her major announcement.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on August 12, 2025 to drop an exciting trailer of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan's season 2.
However, the former Suits actress bit moment was seemingly overshadowed because of the 14-time Grammy winner.
Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised swifties on the same day as he announced his ladylove as the guest of his podcast New Heights' August 13th episode.
Soon after the delightful announcement was made by the NFL player, Taylor took the internet by storm with her fans expressing great joy about her appearance at boyfriend's podcast.
Now a royal commentator Rob Shuter has revealed that Meghan is believed to be unhappy with the Midnights hitmaker.
Citing a senior royal source Shuter revealed that Meghan thinks that Taylor purposely stole her thunder by diverting attention on herself.
"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," said the source.
They added, "Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck."
Lifting the curtain on Prince Harry's wife's feelings, the insider added, "She saw this as her comeback moment, then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room."
With Love, Meghan was released on Netflix in March 2025.