Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 'unhappy' with Taylor Swift for ruining her big moment

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset with Taylor Swift for ruining Duchess's surprising news with her major announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on August 12, 2025 to drop an exciting trailer of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan's season 2.

However, the former Suits actress bit moment was seemingly overshadowed because of the 14-time Grammy winner.

Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised swifties on the same day as he announced his ladylove as the guest of his podcast New Heights' August 13th episode.

Soon after the delightful announcement was made by the NFL player, Taylor took the internet by storm with her fans expressing great joy about her appearance at boyfriend's podcast.

Now a royal commentator Rob Shuter has revealed that Meghan is believed to be unhappy with the Midnights hitmaker.

Citing a senior royal source Shuter revealed that Meghan thinks that Taylor purposely stole her thunder by diverting attention on herself.

"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," said the source.

They added, "Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck."

Lifting the curtain on Prince Harry's wife's feelings, the insider added,  "She saw this as her comeback moment, then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room."

With Love, Meghan was released on Netflix in March 2025.

King Carl Gustaf to attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement

The Swedish monarch, Carl Gustaf, will visit Kiruna to attend the historic move of the city's church

King Charles ends Sarah, Andrew feud rumours with reunion at Balmoral

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew join King Charles at Balmoral Castle days after duke's biography release

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts

Prince Marius Borg Høiby may face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of four rape charges and 32 offences

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter

King Charles III shares delightful update with royal fans after Prince Harry's major reconciliation move

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie make first joint appearance after 80th anniversary of VJ Day

King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence

The monarch's and his wife's Royal residence has come across an unexpected security scare

King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance

Denmark's King Frederik steps out in style to celebrate Sirius Patrol's 75th anniversary

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal

Prince Andrew’s bombshell biography author shares plan to write new book on another prominent Royal Family member

King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral

The British monarch, Charles III, begins his annual summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit

Princess Marie promotes HIV awareness and care during her new visit to special organization

Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry commemorates makes heartfelt move to heal rift with Royal Family

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'

King Charles III defies Prince William, Kate Middleton's wish to protect Prince Andrew