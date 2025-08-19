King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance

King Frederik has returned to royal duties after enjoying a family break with Queen Mary and kids.
On Monday, August 18, the Danish monarch attended the Sirius Patrol's 75th anniversary celebration in northeastern Greenland.
The anniversary was marked with a parade at the Special Operations Command in Aalborg, where His Majesty was accompanied with the company of former and current Sirius personnel, representatives from the Danish Armed Forces and the Special Operations Command.
Following the outing of Frederik, the Royal Family took to Instagram to share details about the military event.
The caption read, “Since 1950, the Sirius Sled Patrol has monitored and enforced Denmark's sovereignty in northeastern Greenland under extreme conditions all year round. With dog sleds in the winter and by boat or on foot in the summer, the patrol is a symbol of Denmark's commitment to the Arctic.”
It continued, “His Majesty the King participated today in the celebration of the Sirius Patrol's 75th anniversary. His Majesty participated in ‘Expedition Sirius 2000’, which was a four-month, 2,795-kilometer sled expedition north of Greenland.”
The Jægerkorps and the Frogmanskorps, which are part of the Special Operations Command, were also present at the parade.
To note, King Frederik and Queen Mary recently concluded a family getaway with kids at Gråsten Palace.