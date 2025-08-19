Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have made the first joint public appearance after marking 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh drove three hours away from King Charles to attend a special event.
Sophie, 60, and Prince Edward, 61, graced the Edinburgh Fringe Festival over the weekend. The royal couple watched 1 Moment in Time by Sean Alexander, also known as The Confusionist, at the festival.
Following the event, the performed paid a tribute to the British Royal Family members via Instagram post.
He penned, "Incredibly honoured to have HRH Prince Edward and Sophie came to see my show 1 Moment in Time @edfringe and I am delighted to report that they really enjoyed it. What an incredible run this has been."
Sophie debuted a new maxi skirt, the £150 "Tatjana" style by Lexy London, for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
She completed the graceful look by re-wearing Giulia Barela £141 "Nodo" earrings and a "Nuschi" caramel bag by Sophie Habsburg.
Meanwhile, Edward wore a button down shirt and a navy blue pant.
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is just a three-hour drive from Balmoral Castle, where King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their summer break.