King Carl Gustaf attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement

Royal Family has released a statement about King Carl Gustaf’s new outing after resuming royal duties.
The Swedish monarch will visit Kiruna on Wednesday, August 20, to attend the historic move of the city's church.
The church, which weighs over 600 tons and is 40 meters wide, will be moved 5 kilometers over two days, from the old city center to the city's new center.
As per the Royal Family website, “The altarpiece, painted by Prince Eugen in 1912, will remain in the church during the move. Kiruna Church was designed by architect Gustaf Wickman and inaugurated in 1912. The church is today one of Sweden's largest wooden buildings.”
The statement further continued, “The church is being moved as part of Kiruna's urban transformation, which is being carried out due to the mining under the city. SVT will broadcast ‘The Great Church Move’ live on August 19–20.”
A crowd of 10,000 is anticipated to line the streets to witness the historical event.
Moreover, around 30 cameras have been set up along the route to broadcast the whole journey of church relocation live.
To note, His Majesty King Carl Gustaf resumed his royal duties last week after a family break.