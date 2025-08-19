Home / Royal

King Carl Gustaf attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement

The Swedish monarch, Carl Gustaf, will visit Kiruna to attend the historic move of the city's church

King Carl Gustaf attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement
King Carl Gustaf attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement

Royal Family has released a statement about King Carl Gustaf’s new outing after resuming royal duties.

The Swedish monarch will visit Kiruna on Wednesday, August 20, to attend the historic move of the city's church.

The church, which weighs over 600 tons and is 40 meters wide, will be moved 5 kilometers over two days, from the old city center to the city's new center.

As per the Royal Family website, “The altarpiece, painted by Prince Eugen in 1912, will remain in the church during the move. Kiruna Church was designed by architect Gustaf Wickman and inaugurated in 1912. The church is today one of Sweden's largest wooden buildings.”

The statement further continued, “The church is being moved as part of Kiruna's urban transformation, which is being carried out due to the mining under the city. SVT will broadcast ‘The Great Church Move’ live on August 19–20.”

A crowd of 10,000 is anticipated to line the streets to witness the historical event.

Moreover, around 30 cameras have been set up along the route to broadcast the whole journey of church relocation live.

To note, His Majesty King Carl Gustaf resumed his royal duties last week after a family break.

You Might Like:

King Charles ends Sarah, Andrew feud rumours with reunion at Balmoral

King Charles ends Sarah, Andrew feud rumours with reunion at Balmoral
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew join King Charles at Balmoral Castle days after duke's biography release

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts
Prince Marius Borg Høiby may face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of four rape charges and 32 offences

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter
King Charles III shares delightful update with royal fans after Prince Harry's major reconciliation move

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie make first joint appearance after 80th anniversary of VJ Day

King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence

King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence
The monarch's and his wife's Royal residence has come across an unexpected security scare

King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance

King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance
Denmark's King Frederik steps out in style to celebrate Sirius Patrol's 75th anniversary

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal
Prince Andrew’s bombshell biography author shares plan to write new book on another prominent Royal Family member

King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral

King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral
The British monarch, Charles III, begins his annual summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit

Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit
Princess Marie promotes HIV awareness and care during her new visit to special organization

Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter

Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry commemorates makes heartfelt move to heal rift with Royal Family

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'
King Charles III defies Prince William, Kate Middleton's wish to protect Prince Andrew

King Felipe delivers moving statement amid devastating Spain wildfires

King Felipe delivers moving statement amid devastating Spain wildfires
The Spanish King, Felipe VI, visited the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit to receive latest update on wildfire