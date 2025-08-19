Home / Royal

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal

Prince Andrew’s bombshell biography author shares plan to write new book on another prominent Royal Family member

King Charles braces for more shocking turmoil after the revelation of Prince Andrew’s scandals.

After releasing an explosive book on the lives of the Duke and Duchess of York, British historian and author Andrew Lownie has teased a new bombshell book, focusing on the life of another key member of the Royal Family.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Lownie – author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – revealed that he has already started working on a “warts and all” biography on King Charles’s late father, Prince Philip.

He shared that the former Duke of Edinburgh’s friends have come forward to paint the “full picture” about his extravagant past since the release of Prince Andrew’s biography.

“The amazing and astonishing thing that's happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew,” said Lownie.

He continued, "I've put in all the FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] for a Prince Philip book already. I'm told a great deal of time after his death was spent by those in his employment burning all his papers, but I'm working very hard to get what I can.”

The author went on to share that he is collecting lots of evidence to back his claims in the forthcoming book.

“People might be ready to hear some of the stories about his private life. When I wrote about his relationship with Fergie's mother, Susan Barrantes, in the Prince Andrew book, people got very cross with me, saying, ‘He's not here to defend himself.’ But I am very much working on getting lots of evidence together,” he added.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of late Queen Elizabeth II and the longest-serving royal consort in history, serving nearly 70 years.

