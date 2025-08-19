King Charles ends Sarah, Andrew feud rumours with reunion at Balmoral

King Charles and Prince Andrew put on a united front as the Duke of York joined his brother at Balmoral Castle for the annual summer break.
As part of a long standing Royal tradition, Charles arrived at the crown estate located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Monday, August 18, where he received "a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland."
In a surprising display of support from his majesty, the disgraced Duke of York arrived at the crown estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
This marked Andrew's first reunion with the monarch since the release of the historian Andrew Lownie's book, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, which uncovers the dark side of the duke's life.
From his close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his corrupt financial dealings with foreign billionaires to his bizarre behaviour with the palace staff and more.
As per Daily Mail's source, "Andrew arrived at Balmoral on Friday."
"He was on his own, with none of the security he used to have. He is believed to be staying at a lodge on the estate," they added.
The insider also claimed that Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will also join the couple later this week.
According to another insider cited by The Sun, "The Balmoral invitation is a huge show of support."
Although, King Charles has debunked the ongoing feud rumours, he will continue to spend much of his holiday at Birkhall — narrowing his chances to meet his brother.
"It remains to be seen whether Andrew spends any time at all with his brother," the source told Daily Mail.