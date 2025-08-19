Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up

Home / Royal

Delfina Blaquier has dropped a public message of support to the Duchess of Sussex

Zara Tindall’s close friend has sparked intrigue after reaching out to Meghan Markle with a public message, just weeks after the pair teamed up on her and Prince Harry’s latest Netflix venture.

The equestrian star’s close friend Delfina Blaquier, has dropped a public message of support to the Duchess of Sussex following her appearance on Meghan's Netflix series.

Blaquier appeared on the first season of Meghan’s lifestyle program, With Love, Meghan, and has also been seen mingling with Zara and Mike Tindall in photos from Australia.

The Argentine influencer took to social media to promote Meghan’s As Ever brand, sharing shortbread cookies she had made using the brand’s ingredients.

She wrote, “and @meghan @aseverofficial These are the best shortbread cookies I have ever made at home.”

Previously, Blaquier was spotted alongside Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara at a karaoke event at the Magic Millions Festival.

Also a famous Argentinian polo player, Blaquier's husband, Nacho Figueras, is friends with Zara, a professional equestrian, as well as Prince Harry, who is a passionate polo player himself.

The friends duo shared ambassador duties for the Magic Millions Festival and were photographed together alongside their husbands in Australia in January.

She also appeared in episode four of With Love, Meghan - titled Love Is In The Details.

With Love, Meghan's second series, is set to launch on August 26.

