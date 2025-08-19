King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence

King Charles and Queen Camilla would have to deal with a potential stalker, as a large panther was spotted near their Highgrove House.
The beast was seen hunting a fox near the Royal residence, with an eyewitness claiming her three dogs chased it off. This follows a May sighting of a black panther near the M5 motorway.
Rick Minter, host of the Big Cat Conversations podcast, is reportedly investigating these sightings.
Discussing the incident in detail, he also shared a similar sighting north of Stroud, Gloucestershire, where a black panther was seen stalking deer.
Minter noted that the witness "noticed an orange hue to the animals' otherwise dark fur, suggesting it was a leopard in its black form, which most of the credible 'panther' sightings would seem to be."
In addition to these, Rick has also been looking into the M5 sighting, stating that a local farmer reported disturbances among his livestock.
Rick has put together an exhibition, Depicting Britain's Beasts: The Art of British Big Cats, at the Nature in Art gallery in Gloucester, which runs until Friday.
Highlighting the danger, he continued, "No doubt they mainly originate from discarded trophy pets but they now seem to be playing their part as predators in the ecosystem."
Earlier this year, it was reported that a big cat was stalking the area near Ed Sheeran's countryside home, where the British crooner resides with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters.