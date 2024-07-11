Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’

Kyle Walker’s pre-game ritual has been as constant as team England’s wins at Euro this year.
This was evident through all five of the sport group’s games before they wound up the Wednesday semi-final with a big win.
And even remained in check as the whistle went off for the clash against Netherlands.
Demonstrating that nothing tops the priority for his three younglings with wife Annie Kilner, the footballer forms an R-shaped symbol using index fingers at every single match.
And just as obediently, the cameras capture Kyle Walker’s tribute each time the moment rolls out.
Explaining the very lovey-dovey gesture, a source told MailOnline, “He always make sure he has a nod to his family, who are travelling to support him and the squad all the way from home for each game.”
“The boys follow his every move and are so proud of their Dad. It drives him on knowing they are there,” the person added.
Kyle Walker’s children with Annie Kilner are named Roman, Riaan, and Reign – making it easier to give them an ode by using just one letter, “R.”