Sports

Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’

Kyle Walker remembers kids at every England clash

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Kyle Walker remembers kids at every England clash
Kyle Walker remembers kids at every England clash

Kyle Walker’s pre-game ritual has been as constant as team England’s wins at Euro this year.

This was evident through all five of the sport group’s games before they wound up the Wednesday semi-final with a big win. 

And even remained in check as the whistle went off for the clash against Netherlands.

Demonstrating that nothing tops the priority for his three younglings with wife Annie Kilner, the footballer forms an R-shaped symbol using index fingers at every single match.

And just as obediently, the cameras capture Kyle Walker’s tribute each time the moment rolls out.

Explaining the very lovey-dovey gesture, a source told MailOnline, “He always make sure he has a nod to his family, who are travelling to support him and the squad all the way from home for each game.”

“The boys follow his every move and are so proud of their Dad. It drives him on knowing they are there,” the person added.

Kyle Walker’s children with Annie Kilner are named Roman, Riaan, and Reign – making it easier to give them an ode by using just one letter, “R.”

Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’

Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’

Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit

PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd

King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd

Sports News

King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024