Adele asks Euro crowd to ‘shut up’ as tension rises for Harry Kane

Adele strung out inner Prince William at Euro semi-final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Adele was spotted anxiously yelling “shut up!” at an unruly group just before Harry Kane got a penalty at Wednesday’s Euro semi-final.

Jetting down to Germany, she had come all the way for watching team England battle Netherlands in the football court.

According to Daily Mail, the singer was observed in full spirits as players passed the ball from one pair of legs to another, even pulling funny faces throughout.

A video in particular showed her fighting off quite a profound moment as striker Harry Kane tried scoring a goal, but ended up with a controversial penalty instead.

While this sequence was rolling out, Adele was trying to concentrate and pray as a bunch of very excited enthusiasts kept shrieking in the back.

This caused her to swivel around and scream a big “shut up,” immediately turning all the noise down.

Since the vocalist always has a cockney accent shining through sentences, the nervy instance is making a lot of viewers laugh because of it.

In fact, many say that Adele compensated for the much-felt absence of Prince William, who was seen in a tizzy at the quarter final, but couldn’t make it on Wednesday.

