Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani’s wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have reportedly set their feet in India for popping up at Anant Ambani’s upcoming wedding ceremony.
With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming along earlier in the day, the sisters’ aura has loaded its piping bag for adding an extra layer of glitz to the grand event.
It was on Thursday, July 11, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian walked through the Mumbai airport, dressed in sassy yet comfortable fits for their traveling journey.
Once emerging outside, a group of eager paparazzi started screaming their names, although no one unfortunately shouted “Kimo” or “Koyla” this time.
A video captured by voompla shows Kim Kardashian waving back in acknowledgement, but with a stern smiley face as her sibling caught up behind.
When the two of them reached a black car waiting outside, security guards hopped in with umbrellas and disco torches, signaling cameramen not to click more photographs.
With Khloe Kardashian settling down next to her older sissy in their vehicle, the two quickly drove off into the night’s blackness.
Anant Ambani shall be tying with Radhika Merchant on July 12.
While the pomp from their marriage is yet to unfold, spectators can already guess that it’s going to be a high-fashion statement with superstars Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian in check.