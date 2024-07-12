Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home

Prince William has begged pardon for his rollicking behavior while watching the Euro semi-final back at home yesterday.
Turning up for an event in Brixton today, on July 11, he presented an apology to guests while starting out on a speech.
The Prince of Wales pointed that he got a “hoarse voice after last night,” when England had beat Netherlands to reach the tournament’s finals on Wednesday.
And although Prince William was not present in the stands, what his frightfully wrought out expressions would’ve been throughout the game can be easily pictured by royal fans.
This is because there were instances at the Euro quarter final where he was photographed punching the air, pulling his cheeks, screaming at full volume, and staring tensely.
So, it’s not difficult to imagine what the situation must have been at Adelaide Cottage.
In particular, Prince William’s growly voice came from the bit when he loudly celebrated over a “hell of a goal” as England won with its final goal, according to The Sun.
But fans have suggested that the Prince of Wales need not apologize, as these are such rare days when he leaves his royalty in the back seat to become a common football admirer.