Royal

Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home

Prince William described watching the game in his own words

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Prince William has begged pardon for his rollicking behavior while watching the Euro semi-final back at home yesterday.

Turning up for an event in Brixton today, on July 11, he presented an apology to guests while starting out on a speech.

The Prince of Wales pointed that he got a “hoarse voice after last night,” when England had beat Netherlands to reach the tournament’s finals on Wednesday.

And although Prince William was not present in the stands, what his frightfully wrought out expressions would’ve been throughout the game can be easily pictured by royal fans.

This is because there were instances at the Euro quarter final where he was photographed punching the air, pulling his cheeks, screaming at full volume, and staring tensely.

So, it’s not difficult to imagine what the situation must have been at Adelaide Cottage.

In particular, Prince William’s growly voice came from the bit when he loudly celebrated over a “hell of a goal” as England won with its final goal, according to The Sun.

But fans have suggested that the Prince of Wales need not apologize, as these are such rare days when he leaves his royalty in the back seat to become a common football admirer.

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week

Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home

Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Royal News

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
‘The King’ author defends Prince Harry amid award backlash
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Prince Harry's popularity ‘plummeted’ due to 'exceptionally bad publicity'
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids to make their first Royal appearance
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Prince William unforgivable grievance against Prince Harry laid bare
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Prince William and King Charles cheer England's Euro Cup triumph
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson