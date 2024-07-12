Hollywood

Winona Ryder from 'Stranger Things' makes relationship confessions

  • July 12, 2024
Winona Ryder, who played Joyce Byers on Stranger Things, has given away pages from her heartbreak and successful romance diaries.

In a new Harper Bazaar interview, she spoke of having been through two disastrous relationships previously.

Of course, the actor didn’t take any names, but fans know that Johnny Depp, Matt Damon, Charlie Sheen, Pete Yorn, Val Kilmer, and David Duchovny have dated her in the past.

Fast forward to now, she confessed of sharing a very happy flame with current boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hanh for 14 years now.

Winona Ryder said, “He’s so great. He really is… I’m really lucky. In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships. But this was before you would ever think to Google someone.”

“I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else,” she added.

Getting deeper into her personal life, the celebrity pointed that this was the time when actually maintain a diary helped a lot.

“You clearly write when you’re depressed or upset… I tend to not write when I’m really happy,” Winona Ryder unveiled the writer in her.

