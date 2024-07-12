Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton breaks silence on ‘brutal assault’ from son

Nicolas Cage’s ex-Christina Fulton has broken her silence after the arrest of her son, Weston Coppola Cage, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
As per People, Weston was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, after he turned himself in at the Los Angeles 77th division station, with the LAPD confirming on Thursday that the arrest was related to an assault incident from earlier this year.
As per the outlet, Weston was involved in the alleged physical assault of his mother Christina Fulton in a heated incident on April 28.
Christina has now spoken out about Weston’s arrest in an official statement, saying, “On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help.”
“When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries,” Christina claimed.
“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”
“As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs,” Christina concluded.
The LAPD also confirmed that the assault case against Weston was filed on May 10, and that the district attorney issued an arrest warrant for him on June 26 on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
It is pertinent to note that Weston’s representatives have not yet commented on the developing story.