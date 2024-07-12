Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event

Prince Harry delivered an emotional tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana and also addressed a concerned mother of a veteran in his acceptance speech at the ESPY award.
As per the Express.UK, the Duke of Sussex took the stage to accept his award, which bears Pat Tillman's name, while his wife Meghan Markle watched from the crowd, in his speech, Harry said, "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect."
Nodding to Princess Diana, he continued, "The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
In his speech, Harry also offered his "biggest gratitude to everyone in the Pat Tillman foundation" and recognised Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, despite receiving criticism on the choice to reward the "divisive and controversial" royal.
For the unversed, Pat Tillman who handed up a $3.8 million contract to join the US Army after 9/11, was tragically murdered by friendly fire in Afghanistan 20 years ago.
Prince Harry has received harsh criticism for accepting the ESPN award as his win was labelled as "exceptionally bad publicity".
But Harry disregarded the naysayers as he accepted the award, which was intended to recognise his efforts with the Invictus Games.