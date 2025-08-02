Princess Anne receives shocking news just a day after son Peter's engagement

Princess Anne hit with a shocking update shortly after her son Peter Phillip's engagement announcement.
The Princess Royal's attempted kidnapper Ian Ball is out on the streets again and has made a big claim about King Charles' sister.
As reported by Mirror, Ian has been released despite shooting four people who tried to save Anne during a potential kidnapping back in 1974.
The now 77-year-old stalker of The Princess Royal, who was initially released from jail in 2019 under Mental Health Act has also spoken up about the incident to Daily Mail.
Reflecting on his failed attempt at kidnapping Anne, Ian admitted that it would be a "waste of time" to apologise.
He has also claimed that Princess Anne "wasn't bothered" when two guns were waved right in his face.
"I was more scared than she was," Ian noted.
After his release in 2019, Ian also self-published a disturbing book about the kidnapping attempt to prove his innocence.
Meanwhile, a relative of Ian has broken their silence revealing that he is again obsessing over the case after all these years.
"It would seem he really is not very well and the obsession with all this has overtaken him again. I knew he was out of Broadmoor, but some members of the family didn't, and it will come as a shock to them," they noted.
The relative further claimed that they had received a few letters from Ian who seemed to be doing much better.
They also explained that there was no sign indicating that he still had serious mental health issues.
Princess Anne's son Peter Phillip has gotten engaged with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.
The news was announced in an official statement shared with a photo of Harriet flaunting engagement ring standing next to Peter.
"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement," read the statement released on Friday, August 1, 2025.