Home / Royal

King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic Regatta moment

The Spanish monarch was planning to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition

King Felipe dodges sailing amid dramatic Regatta moment
King Felipe dodges sailing amid dramatic Regatta moment

King Felipe of Spain had a close call on the water after narrowly avoiding a serious sailing accident during a regatta.

The 57-year-old Spanish monarch was planning to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition.

On Thursday, Felipe joined Admiral Jaime Rodríguez Toubes and his crew on deck the Aifos, where the incident occurred around 11:30am.

As per GB News, while King sat checking the items in his backpack, a sail, along with its boom, collapsed onto the deck, landing dangerously close to him.

In a video obtained by Spanish publication Vanitatis, the fall of the heavy piece of equipment created a wave of shock rippled through onlookers.

However, King Felipe appeared almost calm by the nearly shocking accident.

Instead of showing fear, the monarch looked up and briefly surveyed his surroundings to assess what had happened.

Later on the Spanish Monarch marked his return to his race preparation.

King Felipe’s role in the race stems from his deep-rooted connection to sailing.

Notably, his maritime journey kicked off at age 16 when he first competed aboard the Sirius IV alongside a Navy officer.

Having trained with the Spanish Navy during his time as Prince of Asturias, he assumed the role of Captain General when he ascended to the throne in 2014.

Felipe’s passion was shifted to his daughter Princess Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne.

The Crown Princess of Spain continued her three-year military training programme and recently received a promotion to Midshipman of 2nd grade on July 16.

Read more :

Royal

Meghan Markle ordered to ‘sit back and take it’ after Martha Stewart’s dig

Meghan Markle ordered to ‘sit back and take it’ after Martha Stewart’s dig
Martha Stewart recently took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's ‘authenticity’

Princess Anne receives shocking news just a day after son Peter's engagement

Princess Anne receives shocking news just a day after son Peter's engagement
Princess Anne lands in trouble as life threatening danger looms on her before milestone event

Prince Andrew urged to make bold move to regain public trust

Prince Andrew urged to make bold move to regain public trust
The Duke of York tarnished his public image and strained ties with the Royal Family through a series of disgracing scandals

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged with Channing Millerd in Greece

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack divide their time between Kensington Palace and Portugal house

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'
The 76-year-old monarch finally found common ground with his estrange son, the Duke of Sussex

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break
The U.K.’s King Charles III receives a joyful family update amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer getaway

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement
The British model shares first post after sister Lady Eliza Spencer’s magical engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd