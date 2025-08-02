King Felipe dodges sailing accident amid dramatic Regatta moment

King Felipe of Spain had a close call on the water after narrowly avoiding a serious sailing accident during a regatta.
The 57-year-old Spanish monarch was planning to take part in the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing competition.
On Thursday, Felipe joined Admiral Jaime Rodríguez Toubes and his crew on deck the Aifos, where the incident occurred around 11:30am.
As per GB News, while King sat checking the items in his backpack, a sail, along with its boom, collapsed onto the deck, landing dangerously close to him.
In a video obtained by Spanish publication Vanitatis, the fall of the heavy piece of equipment created a wave of shock rippled through onlookers.
However, King Felipe appeared almost calm by the nearly shocking accident.
Instead of showing fear, the monarch looked up and briefly surveyed his surroundings to assess what had happened.
Later on the Spanish Monarch marked his return to his race preparation.
King Felipe’s role in the race stems from his deep-rooted connection to sailing.
Notably, his maritime journey kicked off at age 16 when he first competed aboard the Sirius IV alongside a Navy officer.
Having trained with the Spanish Navy during his time as Prince of Asturias, he assumed the role of Captain General when he ascended to the throne in 2014.
Felipe’s passion was shifted to his daughter Princess Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne.
The Crown Princess of Spain continued her three-year military training programme and recently received a promotion to Midshipman of 2nd grade on July 16.