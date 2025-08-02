Meghan Markle ordered to ‘sit back and take it’ after Martha Stewart’s dig

After being brutally slammed by A-lister Martha Stewart, Meghan Markle has now been told to “sit back and take it.”
Shortly after the Duchess of Sussex announced a new version of her wine Napa Valley Rosé under her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the 83-year-old American businesswoman gave an interview to Yahoo Lifestyle in which she took a subtle dig at Meghan’s authenticity.
“Meghan, I don't really know her very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important,” stated Martha.
Now, a royal expert has advised the mother of two not to respond to the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder, warning that it would do her no favours.
During her interview with Talk TV, royal expert Kinsey Schofield shared her stance, stating, "This is a tough cookie. You don't go head-to-head with Martha Stewart. You don't challenge her.”
Asking the Suits alum to remain silent, Schofield said, “If Martha is critical of Meghan, she has to sit back and take it because not only has Martha built her own brand from the ground up, she's lived through so many tough experiences."
Meghan Markle officially launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April 2025.