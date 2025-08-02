Home / Royal

Prince Harry acknowledges royal ties in subtle new move

The Duke of Sussex’s new step is viewed as a way to keep his calendar clear of clashes with Royal Family


Prince Harry’s latest gesture appears to signal a quiet but clear acknowledgment of his enduring ties to the Royal Family.

As reported by GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s offer is viewed as a way to keep his calendar clear of clashes with the King and the rest of the royals.

The veteran royal expert Jennie Bond considered Prince Harry’s apparent peace effort showed that he had conceded his links to the Royal Family.

“If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the Royal Family,” she explained to The Mirror.

The rumours to settle the feud that was ignited between Harry and the Royal Family have swirled since it emerged representatives of his and King Charles had met in secret last month in London.

The former BBC royal correspondent expressed that Harry’s action was acknowledgment that he and his family ultimately “work best as a team”.

However, Bond remained skeptical that the tensions between Harry and the Royal Family could be repaired quickly, despite the recent overtures.

She mentioned, “There has been so much hurt and so much damage; that crucial element of trust has been lost after all Harry’s accusations and revelations.”

The expert noted, “The road to reconciliation is not going to be an easy one,” she warned.

Notably, on July 13, King Chalres and Prince aide had a meeting in London residence of Clarence House at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members club.

Read more :

Royal

Princess Anne receives shocking news just a day after son Peter's engagement

Princess Anne receives shocking news just a day after son Peter's engagement
Princess Anne lands in trouble as life threatening danger looms on her before milestone event

Prince Andrew urged to make bold move to regain public trust

Prince Andrew urged to make bold move to regain public trust
The Duke of York tarnished his public image and strained ties with the Royal Family through a series of disgracing scandals

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement

Charles Spencer breaks silence after daughter Lady Eliza's engagement
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged with Channing Millerd in Greece

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack divide their time between Kensington Palace and Portugal house

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'
The 76-year-old monarch finally found common ground with his estrange son, the Duke of Sussex

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break
The U.K.’s King Charles III receives a joyful family update amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer getaway

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement
The British model shares first post after sister Lady Eliza Spencer’s magical engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics
Princess Kate’s brother shared an adorable footage of his little son Inigo, who copied cute antics of Prince Louis