Prince Harry acknowledges royal ties in subtle new move

Prince Harry’s latest gesture appears to signal a quiet but clear acknowledgment of his enduring ties to the Royal Family.
As reported by GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s offer is viewed as a way to keep his calendar clear of clashes with the King and the rest of the royals.
The veteran royal expert Jennie Bond considered Prince Harry’s apparent peace effort showed that he had conceded his links to the Royal Family.
“If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the Royal Family,” she explained to The Mirror.
The rumours to settle the feud that was ignited between Harry and the Royal Family have swirled since it emerged representatives of his and King Charles had met in secret last month in London.
The former BBC royal correspondent expressed that Harry’s action was acknowledgment that he and his family ultimately “work best as a team”.
However, Bond remained skeptical that the tensions between Harry and the Royal Family could be repaired quickly, despite the recent overtures.
She mentioned, “There has been so much hurt and so much damage; that crucial element of trust has been lost after all Harry’s accusations and revelations.”
The expert noted, “The road to reconciliation is not going to be an easy one,” she warned.
Notably, on July 13, King Chalres and Prince aide had a meeting in London residence of Clarence House at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members club.