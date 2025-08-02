Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago

Princess Diana’s chef has finally revealed how the late royal discovered a now-trendy breakfast years ago.
In a new video, the former Princess of Wales' head chef, Darren McGrady shared that her go-to breakfast was overnight oats, a recipe which she "stole" from Swiss.
According to Darren, Princess Diana first discovered overnight oats at a Swiss health clinic in 1990’s, in the form of bircher muesli, which was invented by a Swiss nutritionist.
"She thought they were really good and all the ingredients were super healthy. She stole the recipe, came back and said, 'Darren, I want these for breakfast every day,'" he shared.
Overnight oats are an incredibly popular breakfast food, which first went viral on the internet in the early 2010s and has now resurfaced again in 2025 as a no-cook, make-ahead breakfast on TikTok.
The method involves soaking oats for a few hours, typically overnight, in milk or water so that they can absorb the liquid and soften without cooking, ready for the morning.
According to Charlotte Faure Green, a registered nutritionist, Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a vital soluble fiber, along with antioxidants and essential minerals like magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese, and a variety of B vitamins.
Princess Diana embarked on a new healthier lifestyle after her high-profile split from the now-King Charles in 1992.