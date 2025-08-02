Home / Royal

Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago

The former Princess of Wales embarked on a healthier lifestyle after her split from the now-King Charles

Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago
Princess Diana’s chef spills how she discovered now-trendy breakfast years ago

Princess Diana’s chef has finally revealed how the late royal discovered a now-trendy breakfast years ago.

In a new video, the former Princess of Wales' head chef, Darren McGrady shared that her go-to breakfast was overnight oats, a recipe which she "stole" from Swiss.

According to Darren, Princess Diana first discovered overnight oats at a Swiss health clinic in 1990’s, in the form of bircher muesli, which was invented by a Swiss nutritionist.

"She thought they were really good and all the ingredients were super healthy. She stole the recipe, came back and said, 'Darren, I want these for breakfast every day,'" he shared.

Overnight oats are an incredibly popular breakfast food, which first went viral on the internet in the early 2010s and has now resurfaced again in 2025 as a no-cook, make-ahead breakfast on TikTok.

The method involves soaking oats for a few hours, typically overnight, in milk or water so that they can absorb the liquid and soften without cooking, ready for the morning.

According to Charlotte Faure Green, a registered nutritionist, Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a vital soluble fiber, along with antioxidants and essential minerals like magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese, and a variety of B vitamins.

Princess Diana embarked on a new healthier lifestyle after her high-profile split from the now-King Charles in 1992.

Read more :

Royal

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home

Princess Eugenie quietly hosts famous American couple at her Portugal home
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack divide their time between Kensington Palace and Portugal house

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'

King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'
The 76-year-old monarch finally found common ground with his estrange son, the Duke of Sussex

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break
The U.K.’s King Charles III receives a joyful family update amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer getaway

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement

Lady Kitty Spencer drops glam photos after sister Eliza’s dreamy engagement
The British model shares first post after sister Lady Eliza Spencer’s magical engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics
Princess Kate’s brother shared an adorable footage of his little son Inigo, who copied cute antics of Prince Louis

Royal Family's disappointing move casts doubt on Princess Beatrice future role

Royal Family's disappointing move casts doubt on Princess Beatrice future role
Princess Beatrice suffers fresh blow from King Charles on high profile event

King Charles ‘very concerned’ that Trump may use major occasion for political gain

King Charles ‘very concerned’ that Trump may use major occasion for political gain
U.S. President Donald Trump sparks major concerns for King Charles ahead of his visit to the UK in September

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news
Peter Phillips announced that he is engaged to Harriet Sperling after a year of dating