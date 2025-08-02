Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares uplifting message as Prince Andrew’s troubles deepen

Fergie’s touching update came after the Duke of York, has been urged for a bold move to regain the public trust


Sarah Ferguson has shared an uplifting message on social media, timing it with the latest developments in Prince Andrew's ongoing public and legal troubles.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a snippet of her “wonderful evening” with the influencers from the Amazon Influencer program.

In a caption she wrote, “A wonderful afternoon welcoming such a brilliant group of creators to Britain as part of the Passport to AIP week. It was a joy to share tea, conversation, and a special gift, my novel Her Heart for a Compass with them all. I’m so pleased they’re taking a piece of my heart home with them.”

Notably, Fergie’s touching update came after her ex-husband, the Duke of York, has been urged to make a bold move to regain the public trust.

According to Mirror, Gloria Allred, a U.S. lawyer and a representative of Epstein’s victim, pressed Andrew to make a bold move to earn back the public's trust by sharing everything he knows about the late American financier.

She said, “He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a statement that he’s not willing to help.”

Allred continued, “There’s nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?”

The lawyer mentioned that Andrew’s silence speaks volumes and now he should come forward.

Allred said she had urged Andrew to speak to the FBI, highlighting that it was now more urgent than ever for him to testify before Congress or share information with the Justice Department.

To note, the Duke of York was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre but he has denied all allegations made against him.

