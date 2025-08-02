Home / Royal

Prince Harry to reunite with King Charles after years for major celebration?

The Duke of Sussex could attend a major royal event after years of estrangement from the British Royal Family

Prince Harry to reunite with King Charles after years for major celebration?


A special reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles could take place soon.

After years of estrangement with the Royal Family following his resignation from the royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex could soon be arriving back in the U.K. for a major family reunion.

Recently, Harry’s cousin and Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling, an NHS paediatrician.

The Princess Royal’s eldest child, who had been dating Harriet for over a year, announced the delightful news through a special statement and two gush-worthy photos to Hello!.

"Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,” read the statement shared by Peter’s spokesperson Gerard Franklin.

He added, "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Peter Phillips shares a close bond with several senior members of the Royal Family, including his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

Hence, his upcoming wedding has sparked speculation that the Duke could return to Britain to attend the grand celebration, marking a major reunion between him and the Royal Family.

