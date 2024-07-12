Plane flies with cryptic message for Prince Harry over Dolby Theatre

A small airplane flew over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday evening, carrying a mysterious message aimed at Prince Harry, who was set to receive the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPY Awards.
The cryptic banner read, "Prince Harry: Investigate Mum's Death.
The message's intention and origin are unknown, but it comes as Prince Harry was under scrutiny for his controversial selection as the award's recipient.
Mary Tillman, the mother of Pat Tillman, expressed her disapproval of Prince Harry's win last month, calling him a "controversial and divisive figure" and stating that she was not consulted about the decision.
Despite the cryptic message, Prince Harry went on to win the award and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, and extend an olive branch to Pat Tillman's mother, Mary.
“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,' Prince Harry said in his speech, referring to Mary , adding, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”
Meghan Markle beamed with pride as Prince Harry accepted the award, which is named after Pat Tillman, a former NFL player and US Army Ranger who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2004.
Prince Harry's heartfelt speech were well-received by the audience, overshadowing the mysterious plane banner and initial controversy surrounding his selection for the award.