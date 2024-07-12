Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title

Katy Perry spilled beans behind her forthcoming album ‘143’ unique name

  • July 12, 2024


Katy Perry is opening up about her “love language!”

After the long-awaited announcement for her comeback album’s release date, which is Friday, September 20, Perry shared insights into the heartfelt meaning behind the unique title of the forthcoming album, 143.

During her interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Wide Awake singer said, “It's called 143. It's my angel number. It's my symbol; it's my sign.”

The Cry About It Later singer went on to explain that while she and her family were facing some health struggles a few years back, which was “a little bit scary,” she began noticing the number 143 in several different and unexpected contexts other than “just on the phone.”

Describing her experience as “trippy,” the American Music Awards winner said that she felt “a sense of comfort” when she found out the angel number is “like code for ‘I love you.’”

"I really believe it was my angels, my guides, saying, 'I love you. We got you. We're going to protect you. You're exactly where you're meant to be. You're on the path,'" expressed Perry to the host.

The Never Really Over singer described her album as a “sexy, fearless return to form” during a press release.

"I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message," revealed the singer in a statement.

Moreover, Perry continued that she loves her listeners and wants to give them the love that she has received as best as she possibly can.

