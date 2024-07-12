Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce has missed the chance to greet Prince Harry and Megan Markle at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William.
The NFL star was seemingly invited to the star-studded event, where the Kansas City Chiefs were nominated for the Best Team accolade.
Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes won the title of the Best Athlete in Men’s Sports at the prestigious event.
Taylor Swift and her beau Travis missed the pass to attend the event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
On the other hand, Prince Harry won the Pat Tillman trophy at the award show and his wife Meghan was there to support him.
The Suits star donned dazzling sleeveless long gown with her hair tied in a sleek bun. While Harry wore a three piece suit.
Harry was honored with the esteemed award for his Invictus Games initiative.
The Royal couple also receive a shoutout from their friend Serena Williams, who was hosting the award show.
The Duke of Sussex reflected on the remarks made by the late Army Ranger’s mother, who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal during his monologue.