Perrie Edwards breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’ split with Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards finally addressed the “heartbreaking” split former bandmate Jesy Nelson.
The duo, who were members of Little Mix, parted ways after Jesy left the group in 2020.
Jesy seemingly left the music band because it was affecting her mental health. BBC also made a documentary about her experience titled, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out. Last year.
During a dialogue with Cosmpolitan, Zayn Malik’s ex girlfriend opened up the estrangement.
She explained, “We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time. t’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking. But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine.I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go.”
In the same conversation, Perrie also appreciated former X Factor judge Cheryl Cole.
“I love her. My manager, who used to manage her, had a birthday party recently, and I was just letting rip (about things that had happened to me). And Cheryl was like, ‘Yep, tell me more.’ She’s just the best,” she praised.
Little Mix consisted of Perrie, Jesy, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.