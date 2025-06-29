Olivia Rodrigo grooves on boyfriend Louis Partridge’s shoulders at Glastonbury 

Olivia Rodrigo makes crowds wild with her show-stopping performances but this time she joins the madness herself, getting crowd-crazy at Glastonbury.
On Saturday, June 28, the déjà vu singer partied the night out at the festival with her boyfriend Louis Partridge.
In the video, shared on Instagram by Radio 1's Greg James, the 22-year-old star was seen singing her heart out to Common People during Pulp's surprise set as she sat on top of Partridge's shoulders.
Rodrigo appeared in high spirits as she belted out the iconic lyrics, whilst waving her arms about.
For the event, the Happier hitmaker opted for a casual look, wearing a black and white sleeveless vest, which she paired with leopard print shorts and a hunter wellies, with white over-the knee socks.
“Watching Pulp with Olivia Rodrigo,” James wrote along the video.
A day earlier to this, Rodrigo took the stage at London’s BST Hyde Park concert series in England, where she welcomed Ed Sheeran for a surprise duet of his debut single, The A Team.
“Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz,” Ed wrote on Instagram after their performance.
He further added, “That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege.”
Olivia Rodrigo is set to headline Glastonbury's Sunday night on the Pyramid stage.