Beyoncé gracefully handles scary onstage malfunction during Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has faced a horrific technical malfunction during her dramatic entrance at her sold-out Cowboy Crater musical show in Houston.
A few moments before delivering a spectacular music performance at the NRG Stadium, the Grammy-winning artist shocked her fans when her entrance took an unexpected turn on June 28th, Saturday.
In a viral TikTok video shared by a fan, Beyoncé is sitting on top of a red convertible car attached herself to a harness.
While performing one of her iconic songs, the Halo singer’s car began titling in the air at a sharp angle.
The popular American musician quickly stopped the song and shouted, "Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop."
Later, she landed safely on the stage and thanked her fans who patiently waited for her to reach the ground safely, saying, "Thank y’all for your patience."
She also added, "If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me."
As per the Houston Chronicle, the car stopped moving mid-air midway through the song after she was taken down to the ground to resume her show.
However, the cause of the technical glitch has not been disclosed yet.
About Beyoncé's tenth ongoing concert tour Cowboy Carter:
Beyoncé is currently on her tenth ongoing concert tour, Cowboy Carter, which she commenced in April 2024, and is set to conclude in July this year.
Through this concert tour, she has been promoting her eighth music album of the same title as the tour.
The new musical collection was released on March 29th 2024.