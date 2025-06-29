Beyoncé gracefully handles scary onstage malfunction during Cowboy Carter Tour

The 'Halo' hitmaker performed at the NRG Stadium in Houston as art of her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Beyoncé gracefully handles scary onstage malfunction during Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has faced a horrific technical malfunction during her dramatic entrance at her sold-out Cowboy Crater musical show in Houston. 

A few moments before delivering a spectacular music performance at the NRG Stadium, the Grammy-winning artist shocked her fans when her entrance took an unexpected turn on June 28th, Saturday. 

In a viral TikTok video shared by a fan, Beyoncé is sitting on top of a red convertible car attached herself to a harness. 

While performing one of her iconic songs, the Halo singer’s car began titling in the air at a sharp angle.

The popular American musician quickly stopped the song and shouted, "Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop."

Later, she landed safely on the stage and thanked her fans who patiently waited for her to reach the ground safely, saying, "Thank y’all for your patience."

She also added, "If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me."

As per the Houston Chronicle, the car stopped moving mid-air midway through the song after she was taken down to the ground to resume her show.

However, the cause of the technical glitch has not been disclosed yet.

About Beyoncé's tenth ongoing concert tour Cowboy Carter: 

Beyoncé is currently on her tenth ongoing concert tour, Cowboy Carter, which she commenced in April 2024, and is set to conclude in July this year. 

Through this concert tour, she has been promoting her eighth music album of the same title as the tour.  

The new musical collection was released on March 29th 2024.  

Read more : Entertainment
Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone alongside fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone alongside fiancé Callum Turner
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa quietly got engaged in December last year
Scarlett Johansson reveals painful truth about her early Hollywood career
Scarlett Johansson reveals painful truth about her early Hollywood career
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the upcoming 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', which hits the cinemas in July
Olivia Rodrigo grooves on boyfriend Louis Partridge’s shoulders at Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo grooves on boyfriend Louis Partridge’s shoulders at Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo is set to headline Glastonbury on Sunday night on the Pyramid stage
Ben Affleck ‘feels sorry’ for Brett Goldstein amid his romance with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck ‘feels sorry’ for Brett Goldstein amid his romance with Jennifer Lopez
The ‘Argo’ actor reacts to his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez’s rumored romance with her co-star Brett Goldstein
Pregnant Rihanna looks like real-life ‘Smurf’ in Chanel dress at film's premiere
Pregnant Rihanna looks like real-life ‘Smurf’ in Chanel dress at film's premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out in style to attend the world premiere of 'Smurfs' in Brussels
Charli XCX pours her heart into explosive ‘Brat’ set at Glastonbury
Charli XCX pours her heart into explosive ‘Brat’ set at Glastonbury
'Boys' songstress kicked off her performance with a popular tracks from her album, like '365' and 'Von dutch'
Khloé Kardashian garners praise from her sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick
Khloé Kardashian garners praise from her sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were romantically linked since 2006 till 2015
Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom’s mystery woman shares shockingly close link to Katy Perry
The ‘Pirates of a Caribbean’ actor was recently spotted with a mystery woman in Italy after break up with fiancée Katy Perry
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid look smitten after cozy Paris date night
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid look smitten after cozy Paris date night
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were all smiled as they headed home after the sun set in the picturesque French capital
‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae
‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae starred as Player 456 in the hit Netflix series, ‘Squid Game’
Billie Eilish rings in special person’s birthday as Nat Wolff romance slows down
Billie Eilish rings in special person’s birthday as Nat Wolff romance slows down
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer recently sparked relationship rumors with Nat Wolff after photos of their romance went viral
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney’s flirty night sparks dating rumours
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney’s flirty night sparks dating rumours
The NFL star and the 'Anyone But You' singer was the 'most sought after person' during Jeff Bezos wedding