Hollywood

Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa announced her Radical Optimism show sold out in minutes at Wembley Stadium

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Dua Lipa has expressed gratitude to her fans after making a major announcement about Radical Optimism tour.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker posted a video clip on friday to thank her fans. Dua also revealed that she is adding another date of for the most-awaited concert.

Taking to Instagram, Dua penned, “I heard it's coming home so I thought I would too (AGAIN)!!!! (red heart emoji) wow this was the best morning wake up call!!! YOU GUYS SOLD OUT WEMBLEY STADIUM IN MINUTES!!”

In the viral clip, she can be seen laying down in her bed to make the major announcement.

The caption further read, “I love you so much we're adding another date for ya!! SATURDAY 21ST JUNE 2025, WEMBLEY STADIUM, TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ~ link in stories!!!!!”

Shortly after Dua announced the great news, her fans swarmed the comment section with excitement.

A fan wrote, “I got tickets! Love you girl. I'm usually a rock and metal listener and I can proudly say I love this woman's music.”

Another commented, “As someone in my 60s in age, it’s so awesome to see such a beautiful and young talent.”

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title

Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam

Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Hollywood News

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani’s wedding
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Adele asks Euro crowd to ‘shut up’ as tension rises for Harry Kane
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Damson Idris shares excitement about 'F1' movie with Brad Pitt & real drivers
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ release date gets delayed
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Kourtney Kardashian sparks jealousy between Travis Baker, Scott Disick
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans