Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa has expressed gratitude to her fans after making a major announcement about Radical Optimism tour.
The Don't Start Now hitmaker posted a video clip on friday to thank her fans. Dua also revealed that she is adding another date of for the most-awaited concert.
Taking to Instagram, Dua penned, “I heard it's coming home so I thought I would too (AGAIN)!!!! (red heart emoji) wow this was the best morning wake up call!!! YOU GUYS SOLD OUT WEMBLEY STADIUM IN MINUTES!!”
In the viral clip, she can be seen laying down in her bed to make the major announcement.
The caption further read, “I love you so much we're adding another date for ya!! SATURDAY 21ST JUNE 2025, WEMBLEY STADIUM, TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ~ link in stories!!!!!”
Shortly after Dua announced the great news, her fans swarmed the comment section with excitement.
A fan wrote, “I got tickets! Love you girl. I'm usually a rock and metal listener and I can proudly say I love this woman's music.”
Another commented, “As someone in my 60s in age, it’s so awesome to see such a beautiful and young talent.”