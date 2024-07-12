Katy Perry under fire for collaborating with Dr. Luke despite Kesha allegations

Katy Perry is under fire for her latest collaboration with producer Dr. Luke on her upcoming song Woman's World, a track intended to be a powerful tribute to womanhood.
The song, co-written by six individuals, includes four male producers - Dr. Luke, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Valdes, alongside Perry and female songwriter Chloe Angelides.
Perry’s new track, meant to be a celebration of womanhood, has been overshadowed by Dr. Luke's controversial past as in 2014, Kesha accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, leading to a nearly decade-long legal battle.
She previously collaborated with Dr Luke on 2008's song I Kissed a Girl.
Despite Dr. Luke's denial of the allegations and the case's eventual settlement, many fans are criticizing Perry for working with him.
Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with Perry's decision to collaborate with Dr. Luke.
One user penned, “we do not support women who support rapists.”
While another noted, “I'm sorry but I can't listen to any new Katy Perry song that is written and/or produced by Dr. Luke. I don't like Dr. Luke for many reasons and I just can't personally support his career. I'm sorry Katy but I am very disappointed."
To note, Katy Perry's new album 143, set for release on September 20, marks her first new music in four years.