Malala Yousafzai spends birthday with Afghan girls in London

Noble Peace Prize winner visited Harrow High School on her big day

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Malala Yousufzai celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday, July 12, with three Afghan girls at Karrow High School in London.

The Noble Prize winner took it to her Instagram and shared a picture from the day that she spent with Muska, Sana, Somya, and their classmates.

She wrote in her post, “Together, we spoke with their classmates about what life was like before the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and what girls living there are facing today.”

She urged that every girl in the world deserves the opportunity to study and to dream of a bright future.

The youngest-ever award recipient said, “But under the Taliban’s brutal regime, they would be stripped of their basic rights, education, and freedom to live their lives as they choose. The Taliban are trying to erase women and girls from public life and robbing them of their future.”

Malala vowed on her big day, “Together, let’s keep demanding action from our leaders to end gender apartheid. Afghan women and girls deserve our full support and solidarity. We must continue to share their stories, follow their activism, and keep their voices at the forefront of any conversation about Afghanistan.”

