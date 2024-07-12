Hollywood

Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'

Eminem’s upcoming album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ is slated to release on Friday, July 12

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Eminem is guiding his fans on getting the most out of his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady!

Turning to his X handle, the Music to be Murdered artist shared a public service announcement with his fans in order to “enjoy” his latest “conceptual” album.

“Public service announcement: the “death of slim shady” is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy,” wrote the legendary rapper.

On Thursday, The No Regrets singer dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated album where the musician had his hands were tied behind his back to a chair in a dark basement.

“He’s locked in my basement…” COUP DE GRÂCE #TheDeathofSlimShady 7/12,” read the caption of the post.


The rapper’s ardent fans soon reached out the comment section to express their excitement.

“Eminem had to lock up Slim Shady to get this album done for us,” wrote one of the fans.

Another penned, “Man you’re giving us everything we wanted with this concept album,” while the third quipped, “Can't wait to hear this Bizarre verse.”

The forthcoming album is all set to reach the fans on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Hollywood News

Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' 'inspo' in 'Deadpool 3'
Winona Ryder from 'Stranger Things' makes relationship confessions
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian roll in India for Anant Ambani's wedding
Adele asks Euro crowd to 'shut up' as tension rises for Harry Kane
Kim Kardashian finally puts her 'wild children on leash'
Damson Idris shares excitement about 'F1' movie with Brad Pitt & real drivers
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon 2' release date gets delayed
'Inside Out 2' outshines 'Incredibles 2' by achieving THIS record
'The Simpsons' major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift
Kourtney Kardashian sparks jealousy between Travis Baker, Scott Disick