Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'

Eminem is guiding his fans on getting the most out of his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady!
Turning to his X handle, the Music to be Murdered artist shared a public service announcement with his fans in order to “enjoy” his latest “conceptual” album.
“Public service announcement: the “death of slim shady” is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy,” wrote the legendary rapper.
On Thursday, The No Regrets singer dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated album where the musician had his hands were tied behind his back to a chair in a dark basement.
“He’s locked in my basement…” COUP DE GRÂCE #TheDeathofSlimShady 7/12,” read the caption of the post.
The rapper’s ardent fans soon reached out the comment section to express their excitement.
“Eminem had to lock up Slim Shady to get this album done for us,” wrote one of the fans.
Another penned, “Man you’re giving us everything we wanted with this concept album,” while the third quipped, “Can't wait to hear this Bizarre verse.”
The forthcoming album is all set to reach the fans on Friday, July 12, 2024.