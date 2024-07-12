Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment

India's newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has announced that his player selection will not be based on specific formats.
He believes that players who are "good enough" should play in all three formats of the game.
This announcement follows Gambhir's appointment earlier this week, succeeding Rahul Dravid.
Gambhir clarified his approach during an interview with Star Sports, stating, "If you're good, you should be playing all three formats. Injuries are part of a sportsman's life. When you're playing international cricket and you're good enough, you should be playing all three formats. You get injured, you recover, and then you play again."
Gambhir's aggressive style from his playing days continues to influence his management approach.
He emphasised the importance of playing with honesty and prioritizing the team's success over individual achievements.
Gambhir added, "Try and be as honest as you can with your profession. Results will follow. It's the team that matters, not the individual."
Moreover, he has a successful track record, having played key roles in India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victories.
Gambhir also led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and later mentored the team to another title win in 2024.
His first assignment as the head coach will be India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting on July 26.