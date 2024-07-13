Entertainment

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra turn fashion inspiration with wedding OOTD

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
Kiara Advani and Sidarth Malhotra look oh- so- lovely as they grace the royal wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Kabir Singh starlet struck a romantic pose with her husband.

The clicks shared featured the famous couple all smiles in the camera.

The Govinda Naam Hai Mera starlet slipped in a embroidered red and purple lehenga with her stylish braid doing the talking.



She paired her look with kadhas and long earrings. Her Kajal looked effervescently gorgeous with her dress.

On the other hand, the Ek Villain star wore a kurta for the grand evening with his contagious smile exuding positivity. 

Their lovers lavished praise in the comments section of her post.

One gushed, " The most gorgeous couple ever."

Another wrote, " My loves." 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's elegant entry at the event surely melts hearts along with other A-list celebrities. 

Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others made a stylish entrance at the Anant Ambani's wedding bash. 

