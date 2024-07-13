Eminem delivers blunt critique of Sean 'Diddy' Combs past in three songs

Eminem has taken aim at Sean Diddy Combs past amid allegations of sexual assault and abuse, addressing the controversial topic in his three bold new tracks.
On his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which was released on Friday, July 12, the 51-year-old rapper addressed the Last Night singer's numerous recent accusations and purported history of violence at least three times.
Eminem focuses on Combs's charges in the song Fuel, which features J.I.D., the lyrics read, “I'm like a R-A-P-E-R (Yeah) / Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As / Wait, he didn't just spell the word, ‘Rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? (Yep).”
In the song the wordplay criticised him who is presently the target of many lawsuits claiming abuse and rape, however, Diddy refutes every allegation.
Eminem also paid tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, pointing out Combs' suspected involvement in the latter's 1996 assassination.
The lyrics said, "Biggie, may you rest in peace. Pac, you two should both be alive. I'm not trying to get even with him. Nope. He might hit me the way Keefe D hit him."
Eminem earlier claimed in his 2018 diss track Killshot, directed at Machine Gun Kelly, that Diddy was responsible for Shakur's death.
"But Kells, the day you release a hit is the day Diddy acknowledges that he released the hit that killed Pac," he rapped.
Eminem's diss track came over the heels of The New York Times published an article by former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith, in which she recounted once being supposedly intimidated by the Diddy over a cover disagreement in 1997.