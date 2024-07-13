Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding 

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have tied the knot in a private Caribbean wedding.
As per PEOPLE, the Oscar nominee, 63, and the Australian model, 44 are married after first getting engaged in September 2018.
On July 09, in Anguilla during a small private ceremony in front of family and close friends they exchanged their vows.
The Norbit star served looks in wearing a white Brioni suit, and Butcher donned a corseted gown adorned with lace, designed by Mira Zwillinger.
This news of their marriage came after their recent appearance at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Los Angeles on June 20.
Judge Reinhold, who costarred with Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop, previously told PEOPLE, “He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is."
To note, Murphy and Butcher also share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles.