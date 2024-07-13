Trending

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher were engaged in September 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding 

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have tied the knot in a private Caribbean wedding.

As per PEOPLE, the Oscar nominee, 63, and the Australian model, 44 are married after first getting engaged in September 2018.

On July 09, in Anguilla during a small private ceremony in front of family and close friends they exchanged their vows.

The Norbit star served looks in wearing a white Brioni suit, and Butcher donned a corseted gown adorned with lace, designed by Mira Zwillinger.

This news of their marriage came after their recent appearance at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Los Angeles on June 20.

Judge Reinhold, who costarred with Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop, previously told PEOPLE, “He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is."

To note, Murphy and Butcher also share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles.

Here’s why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home

Here’s why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home
Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet

Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Trending News

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Kim, Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
'Mirzapur' season 4 announced after season 3 sets new records: Details
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Malala Yousafzai spends birthday with Afghan girls in London
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman for driving 'multi-million dollar' Koenigsegg Regera
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Blake Lively shares excitement over unexpected compliment
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Roger Federer shares unseen picture with Taylor Swift: See
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
David Beckham, Victoria praise daughter Harper Seven in loving birthday note
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Jon Bon Jovi mom Carol Bongiovi passes away at 83
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Earth's driest place ‘abloom’ with rare white and purple flowers
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Tom Cruise makes surprise move to show support to co-star Glen Powell