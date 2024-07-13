‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash

The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios trailer of Captain America: Brave New World has gotten viral but not for the right reasons.
Anthony Mackie will make his Marvel Studios debut as Captain America.
The character which caught the attention of the viewers in the viral trailer was Ruth Bat-Seraph, an Israeli former Black Widow, played by Emmy nominee Shira Haas.
The trailer which was released on Friday shows Ruth being loyal to the U.S. agency and working for them.
In 2022, the studio gave a statement about character's backstory, “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago.”
Captain America: Brave New World is expected to release on February 14, 2025.
The viral trailer has received 10 million views in just eighteen hours since its release.
For the unversed, the upcoming Marvel film will star Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Sebastian Stan and more.