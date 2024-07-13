Prince Harry's alleged move sparks royal rift with Prince William, Princess Kate

Prince Harry reportedly created a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince William along with Kate Middleton during a reunion moment, allegedly pushing them away.
The Duke of Sussex “pushed away” the Duchess from the Prince and Princess of Wales during a walkabout in Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.
Jesús Enrique Rosas, a body language specialist, claimed on his YouTube channel Royal Rogue that Harry once looked to "push his wife away from William and Catherine" in one of the most "spectacular displays of body language" they ever saw.
As they prepared to depart in the car, Harry led Meghan to her seat.
Nevertheless, there seemed to have been a mix-up, as he first attempted to direct her to the passenger seat, which was taken by Kate.
Harry moved behind Meghan at this precise time, putting his hands on her waist in a way that seemed to provoke her past William.
The expert explained, "It was obvious that despite how uncomfortable Catherine could be, she managed to slay. She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others.
He added, "Meghan was nervous, looking in Catherine’s direction, and Meghan’s left hand - was at least, for a split second - covering her chest. Catherine was walking tall with her hands relaxed and her chin really up."
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly uncomfortable, as it was their first trip to London after they quit royal duties and made bombshell revelations against the royal family in an Oprah Winfrey interview.