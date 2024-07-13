Royal

Prince Harry's alleged move sparks royal rift with Prince William, Princess Kate

Prince Harry role in Meghan Markle's rift with Prince William and Princess Kate revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Prince Harry reportedly created a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince William along with Kate Middleton during a reunion moment, allegedly pushing them away.

The Duke of Sussex “pushed away” the Duchess from the Prince and Princess of Wales during a walkabout in Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Jesús Enrique Rosas, a body language specialist, claimed on his YouTube channel Royal Rogue that Harry once looked to "push his wife away from William and Catherine" in one of the most "spectacular displays of body language" they ever saw.

As they prepared to depart in the car, Harry led Meghan to her seat.

Nevertheless, there seemed to have been a mix-up, as he first attempted to direct her to the passenger seat, which was taken by Kate.

Harry moved behind Meghan at this precise time, putting his hands on her waist in a way that seemed to provoke her past William.

The expert explained, "It was obvious that despite how uncomfortable Catherine could be, she managed to slay. She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others.

He added, "Meghan was nervous, looking in Catherine’s direction, and Meghan’s left hand - was at least, for a split second - covering her chest. Catherine was walking tall with her hands relaxed and her chin really up."

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly uncomfortable, as it was their first trip to London after they quit royal duties and made bombshell revelations against the royal family in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Here’s why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home

Here’s why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home
Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet

Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Royal News

Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince Harry’s surprise gift draws haters ‘into the saga’
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Princess Anne returns to Royal Duties for the first time since hospitalization
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
King Charles sends encouraging message to cancer patient
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Princess Kate's absence from major sport event confirmed by Kensington Palace: Details
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive huge shoutout from Serena Williams
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home