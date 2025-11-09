Princess Kate, Prince William share sombre message after Charles reunion

Princess Kate and Prince William paid an emotional tribute after attending Remembrance Sunday service with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
On Sunday, November 9, the royal couple posted a sombre message via their official Instagram account to “reflect” on the sacrifices of late soldiers.
William and Kate wrote, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served - and continue to serve - in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always.”
They joined the British monarch at the Cenotaph service at the Whitehall in London.
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Kent also joined the royal family for the sombre event.
Charles also shared a poignant statement for the event, which read, “We remember them. On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance. Wreaths were laid by The Prince of Wales, and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen, and The Duke of Kent.”
The Princess of Wales and the Queen consort of the UK watched the service from the central balcony.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking the Cenotaph war memorial.