Royal

Prince William makes shocking request to King Charles over his health concerns

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William makes shocking request to King Charles over his health concerns
Prince William makes shocking request to King Charles over his health concerns

Prince William reportedly asked his father, King Charles III, to scale back his royal duties to avoid exhaustion and spend more time with his family, according to revelations from a new royal book.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson claims in The Windsor Legacy that the Prince of Wales, “shaken to the core” by his father and wife’s cancer diagnoses, asked King Charles III to lessen his royal workload — a request the monarch reportedly denied.

In his book, Jobson also wrote that both the Prince and Princess of Wales "became more religious" as they quietly dealt with the tumultuous year.

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote.

The book also revealed that the king had been "typically stoical about his mounting levels of pain" before his cancer diagnosis.

A senior royal shared with Jobson that the situation "had worsened so dramatically" that a doctor was summoned.

"The king was given morphine (one of the strongest painkillers available), fitted with a catheter and taken to Aberdeen Hospital," Jobson claimed.

He noted, "The cancer, however, was not discovered until a few months later, in January last year, while doctors were in the process of treating the king for an enlarged prostate."

It is revealed that it was a “malign twist of fate” for Prince William.

Jobson added that although there’s "an underlying tension" between the King and William regarding their differing approaches to duty and tradition, they maintain a solid working relationship.

"The king happily consults him and largely trusts him to do what is right," wrote Jobson.

Jobson also noted that William urged his father to slow down amid treatment, while palace aides revealed the King had been moved to tears by the outpouring of global support.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, followed by Kate Middleton’s own announcement a month later.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Danish Royal Family officially kick off special event in US

Danish Royal Family officially kick off special event in US
Princess Marie receives support of family as she opens the annual Danish Christmas Bazaar in Washington

Prince William honors fallen heroes as King Charles leads Cenotaph ceremony

Prince William honors fallen heroes as King Charles leads Cenotaph ceremony
The Prince of Wales drops moving poem to honor war heroes as Cenotaph services begins at Whitehall London

Princess Anne exudes grace as she begins high-profile Australia tour

Princess Anne exudes grace as she begins high-profile Australia tour
The Princess Royal kicks off her four-day royal visit to Australia with husband Sir Tim Laurence

Royal Family reunites for first public appearance since Andrew titles drama

Royal Family reunites for first public appearance since Andrew titles drama
The British Royal Family gathers for a significant event for the first time since King Charles stripped Andrew’s titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make star appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make star appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday
Meghan Markle attends Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Prince Harry after Hollywood return

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’ special message for somber event

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’ special message for somber event
King Charles has issued a special message as he marks a significant occasion with the Royal Family

Prince George’s debut at Festival of Remembrance leaves fans in awe

Prince George’s debut at Festival of Remembrance leaves fans in awe
The eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, George, makes first appearance at Festival of Remembrance

King Charles to pay tribute at London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony

King Charles to pay tribute at London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony
The British Monarch will joined by other members of the Royal Family and senior politicians at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London

Royal Family gathers to honour late veterans at Festival of Remembrance

Royal Family gathers to honour late veterans at Festival of Remembrance
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and other members of the British Royal Family attend Festival of Remembrance

Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip

Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip
The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle met for the first time in the United Kingdoms back in 2016

‘Irritated’ King Charles lied to Prince Harry to wrap ‘forced’ meeting soon

‘Irritated’ King Charles lied to Prince Harry to wrap ‘forced’ meeting soon
King Charles made clever move against Prince Harry in first meeting after cancer announcement

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict
King Charles receives concerning update from Sandringham just weeks ahead of Christmas