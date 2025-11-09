Princess Anne exudes grace as she begins high-profile Australia tour

Royal

  By Sidra Khan
Princess Anne brought her grace and poise to Australia for a major royal visit.

On Saturday, November 8, the Princess Royal, along with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, began a four-day high-profile visit to Australia, marking her first trip to the country in two years.

After touching down in the country, the 75-year-old sister of King Charles exuded regal charm at the airport, where she was accompanied by five security guards.

Anne looked elegant in a double-breasted black jacket paired with a striped cream shirt and light-coloured trousers.

Beginning their trip, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence visited the Admiralty House, where the couple was welcomed by Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband, Simon Beckett.

During her appearance at the Admiralty House, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II radiated charm in a cream-colored dress coat, paired with matching gloves, a clutch bag, and shoes. She accessorized her ensemble with a red poppy pin and a medallion, symbolizing Remembrance Day.

Notably, on the same day, the British Royal Family gathered at Royal Albert Hall in London to attend the Festival of Remembrance.

As the Princess Royal could not join them at the ceremony, she apparently expressed solidarity and honoured the war veterans with her heartfelt gesture.

As part of the royal visit, Cammeraygal Elder Brendan Kerin held a traditional ceremony, including a Welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony.

During the four-day trip, which takes place between November 8 and 11, the princess is set to carry out a series of major military engagements across Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane to mark an important milestone for the Royal Australian Corps of Signals.

