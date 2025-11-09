King Felipe, Queen Letizia kick off royal State Visit to China

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have offucualy kicked off their diplomatic state visit to China.
On Sunday morning, the Spanish royal couple were given a warm welcome from the State Pavilion of Terminal T-4 at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, by the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollán.
They were accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Carlos Cuerpo for the state visit.
The Spanish delegation also includes the Secretary of State for Industry, the Secretary of State for Trade, the CEO of ICEX (Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade) and the President of the CEOE (Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations).
On Wednesday, November 12, Their Majesties will be officially received by President Xi Jinping and his wife at a welcoming ceremony.
As per Palace, “His Majesty the King will also meet with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. In addition, Their Majesties will carry out an intense economic and cultural agenda and will preside over business meetings, both in the capital and in Chengdu.”
Felipe and Letizia embarked on this trip to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Spain and China.