King Charles continues key Royal tradition at 2025 Remembrance Day service 

King Charles III has officially kicked off the annual Remembrance Day service alongside senior British Royal Family members.
On Sunday, November 9, Buckingham Palace released a significant update after His Majesty led the Cenotaph service at the Whitehall in London.
"We remember them," the King’s office paid somber tribute to the unsung heroes who left the world for a meaningful cause.
The British Royal Family continued explaining that the 76-year-old monarch, who will turn 77 on November 14, has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph during this year’s pious ceremony.
"Wreaths were laid by The Prince of Wales, and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen, and The Duke of Kent," the King noted.
This post comes shortly after the Prince of Wales, Prince William, shared an emotional poem to the fallen heroes.
After returning from Brazil, the future King dropped the touching homage with the never-before-seen letters from a Battlefield.
"This poem celebrates those moments of human connection which carry us through the hardest times," the next heir to the British throne stated.
Prince William attended the first event after returning from his business trip to Brazil and Rio de Janeiro.