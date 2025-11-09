Royal Family reunites for first public appearance since Andrew titles drama

After a long period of chaos over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s embarrassing scandals and controversies and stripping him of his titles, the British Royal Family has finally reunited for its first public appearance.
On Saturday, November 8, key members of the Royal Family, including Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, gathered under one roof to mark a solemn event.
At London’s Royal Albert Hall, the sovereign’s family attended the Festival of Remembrance, honouring the late freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation.
The ceremony, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, reflected on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, recognising the courage and loss experienced across the British and Commonwealth forces.
After the major event last night, the British King marked Remembrance Sunday this morning, November 9, with a special message on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.
“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them,” stated the message.
It is worth mentioning that Prince William and his aunt, Princess Anne, did not join the other members of the family during the commemorations due to their ongoing travels and official engagements.