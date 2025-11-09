Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make star appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took center stage at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration.
On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance at the momager’s James Bond-themed 70th birthday bash at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Harry entered the celebration with a serious look, while Meghan, holding his hand and walking slightly behind, beamed from ear to ear.
For the star-studded outing, Meghan showcased her figure in a sleek black top and wrap skirt, flashing one sculpted leg, while Harry kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie, sporting a Remembrance Day poppy that Meghan chose not to wear.
Notably, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’ joint appearance came shortly after the reports confirmed that the duchess is set to make her comeback in Hollywood.
On Wednesday 5, Meghan was photographed on the set of the Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California.
The insider confirmed that Meghan was on the set of the movie that day, sharing, "She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy, adding that Meghan "introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."
The Suits alum will play herself in the film, which stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.
Her role marks Meghan's return to acting after leaving the career ahead of her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.