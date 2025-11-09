Prince William honors fallen heroes as King Charles leads Cenotaph ceremony  

Prince William has shared an emotional poem as King Charles III leads British Royal Family members for solemn Cenotaph services.
On Sunday, November 9, the next heir to the British throne, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, released a touching note on their joint Instagram account, accompanied by a poignant poem, in remembrance of those who lost their lives in war and conflicts.
"In war-torn times, love can be mundane, beautifully," William stated in the caption, further adding, "Written for the @royalbritishlegion’s ‘Remembering VE Day - 80 Years On’ Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum."
He continued, "This poem celebrates those moments of human connection which carry us through the hardest times."
"Letters From a Battlefield is written and performed by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence, Arji Manuelpillai. Lest We Forget," the future King concluded.
This poignant note comes shortly after King Charles III led the nation in remembrance at the Cenotaph today, with Prince William and Prince Edward also participating in the annual National Service of Remembrance in central London.
His Majesty laid a wreath at the memorial on Whitehall, honoring those who have lost their lives in conflict, in a ceremony which remains one of the most significant events in the royal calendar.
However, King Charles III’s youngest son, Prince Harry, who is also currently in the United Kingdom for two days, was not pictured attending the event.