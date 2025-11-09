Danish Royal Family officially kick off special event in US

Royal

Princess Marie receives support of family as she opens the annual Danish Christmas Bazaar in Washington

  • By Hafsa Noor
The Danish Royal Family has officially kicked off the annual Christmas Bazaar in Washington.

On Saturday, Princess Marie delivered a touching speech at the special event, alongside her family.

As per Palace, “The whole family was present when Her Royal Highness Princess Marie opened the annual Danish Christmas Bazaar in Washington on Saturday.”

The Danish Christmas Bazaar is organized by The Danish Club of Washington, DC, which was founded in 1931 to keep Danish culture and traditions alive in the area.

Marie gave the official opening speech and thanked, among others, the many volunteers who have been running the Christmas market for more than 60 years.

The statement continued, “Afterwards, the Princess, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Joachim and Their Excellencies Count Henrik and Countess Athena, visited a number of the market's many Christmas stalls, which offered delicacies, Christmas snacks and other Danish and Scandinavian Christmas craft traditions.”

The Danish Christmas Bazaar raises funds for local causes, including local food banks and the Fisher House Foundation, a foundation that offers free temporary accommodation and transportation to families of military personnel and veterans undergoing treatment in military hospitals.

Every year, thousands of people attend the Christmas market in Washington, DC.

