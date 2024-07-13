Princess Anne breaks silence after her tragic horse incident

Princess Anne finally spoke out on her health issue as she candidly admitted to having no recollection of an infamous horse incident from her past.
The Princess Royal made her first public appearance since being admitted to the hospital last month on July 12, signifying her return to royal responsibilities.
Anne revealed that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident, which is thought to have been caused by an impact from a horse's head or legs, during her visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.
The Daily Mail quoted Helena Vega Lozano, head of RDA UK, as saying that Anne said, "I can't remember a single thing about it," as soon as she got out of the car.
Princess Anne provided an update on her health after leaving the hospital after a five-day stay related to the June 23 accident.
King Charles also verified that, following her discharge from Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 28, his sister was getting rehabilitation assistance at her Gatcombe Park residence in Gloucestershire.