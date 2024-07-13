Entertainment

Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Wimbledon

Margot Robbie debuted her baby bump at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Margot Robbie is not hiding pregnancy anymore!

The Barbie actress showed off her baby bump at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Friday, confirming reports that she is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

In pictures taken at Wimbledon, Margot could be seen beaming with joy as she tenderly placed her hand on her blossoming baby bump, seated beside her husband Tom Ackerley in the stands.

The parents-to-be couple, who first met on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française in 2013, were also captured sharing romantic kisses and affectionate moments throughout the afternoon.

Margot stunned in a white Alaïa dress with black polka dots, accessorized with black mules, sunglasses, and a black-and-white Alaïa handbag.

Photos: Entertainment Tonight
Photos: Entertainment Tonight

The couple, who married in 2016, attended the tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

This marks the first public appearance of Robbie's baby bump, and she has already proven her maternity style.

Earlier this week, People Magazine reported that Robbie and Tom are pregnant with their first child.

However, the actress and the director have yet to officially announce the news.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia.

