Taylor Swift reacts to Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ ‘pregnancy announcement’

Taylor Swift is celebrating pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ growing family!
Turning to their Instagram handles on Friday, July 12, the couple shared a joint post that featured Brittany and her quarterback husband, Patrick, along with their daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze.
“Round three, here we come,” captioned the soon-to-be parents of three.
The Cruel Summer songstress liked the couple’s joint post shortly after it was posted.
With Bruno Mars’ Count on Me playing in the background, the Mahomes family dazzled in their all-white ensembles in the heartwarming video as they joyfully smiled, danced, and laughed around the camera, proudly showcasing the sonogram strip.
Besides Swift, many other celebrities and fans also celebrated the news and showered the heartwarming post with likes and their lovely wishes.
“Can’t wait to be an uncle to 3!” commented Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes.
“Congratulations!” penned Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights Show Instagram page.
Sharing her excitement, one of the fans wrote, "Awww, congrats!!! Over the moon for y’all,” while another said, “Amazing another little chief to love on. Congratulations, @brittanylynne what an amazing start to this next season.”
Patrick married his high school sweetheart after years of dating on March 12, 2022. The couple shares a daughter, Sterling, 3, and a son, Bronze, 1, with the third one on the way.